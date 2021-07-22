Team USA javelin throwers training in Alabama prepare for Tokyo Olympics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - A pair of Team USA javelin throwers, training in Alabama, talked to News Leader 9 about competing in Tokyo.

Mississippi State alum Curtis Thompson is heading to his 1st Olympics, hoping to bring back a medal. The New Jersey native has been living and doing explosive strength training in Birmingham.

Also there, two-time Olympian Maggie Malone broke the USA women’s javelin record last weekend, throwing more than 221 feet. She says the javelin takes a balance of strength, flexibility and rhythm. Malone placed 25th at the last Olympics. This time, she wants to stay relaxed and focused on her faith.

“No expectations because the day could be really crazy, things could change because of COVID, you don’t know what to expect, so I just want to go in, do the best I can, give the glory to God,” said Malone.

As both get ready to leave for Tokyo, they say it’s going to take social distancing and mask wearing to help stay COVID-free.

“The Olympics seem like one of the safest places to go since they have so many protocols you have to go through to get into the county and stay there,” said Curtis Thompson.

Go to wtvm.com/podcast to hear more from both Olympic javelin throwers, who joined our Jason Dennis on the latest episode of “Run The Race.”

