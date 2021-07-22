Tide ready to chase another national title

HOOVER, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Crimson Tide is in a familiar spot. The Tide has won six national titles since 2000. Another one this year would give them a second back-to-back repeat under the leadership of Nick Saban. But going back-to-back means forgetting all about last season.

“It’s very important,” said senior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis. “That’s in the past, that’s last year’s team. It’s a whole new squad. We’ve gotta build our own team chemistry and set our own goals.”

The goal remains the same, but as always it’s going to be a massive challenge.The Tide has to replace nearly the entire offensive unit from last year’s team. But their coach likes what he’s seen so far.

“I’ve been pleased so far with the way our players have embraced the new roles, the new responsibilities, and how the new faces on our team have worked hard to develop,” said Saban.

Meanwhile, the old faces are hungry for more. Junior John Metchie III could be the next wide receiver to break through.

“I’m definitely excited about the opportunity and am aware of all the great receivers that have come through,” Metchie said. “I definitely think that if I try to be the best version of myself that when I look back at it I’ll be satisfied.”

“John Metchie is a very mature player, very mature guy,” Saban said. “He’s always set a good example and has been somebody that other players can emulate with the example that he sets.”

Heisman finalist Mac Jones is gone. All signs point to Sophomore Bryce Young as the Tide’s next quarterback. Metchie likes the prospect of working with Young.

“I’m definitly excited for Bryce. You could kind of see he had the awareness out there and he had all the tools.”

Young appeared in seven games last year, but didn’t see all that much action, throwing just 22 passes. All eyes will be on him in the opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta versus Miami on September 3.

