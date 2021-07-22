Trending Drier for the Weekend

Business Break
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain coverage was a little less on this Thursday, and we should see similar conditions heading into Friday with a 40-50% coverage of rain and storms to go along with the warm and muggy weather. Heading into the weekend, the rain coverage looks to be even lower with Sunday being the driest of the two weekend days. Highs will climb easily into the lower 90s in many spots, with some places seeing mid 90s for highs and the ‘feels like’ temperatures pushing the upper 90s and lower 100s over the weekend. The weather looks to stay fairly dry on Monday (Sunday and Monday will be the two driest days of the extended forecast), but look for Tuesday and Wednesday to be the wettest days next week with a slightly higher rain coverage. The end of next week and next week look fairly drier with the rain coverage dropping back to the 20-30% range and highs staying in the 90s across the board.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

