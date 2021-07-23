Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn City Council approves $1.5 million contract upgrading APD’s camera system

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City Council is looking to improve policing in the area.

This week, city council approved a $1.5 million contract to upgrade Auburn Police Department’s Camera System.

According to city officials, the system would allow APD to use upgraded car and body cameras with live view capabilities, digital evidence management, as well as other things.

City officials say, it will also enhance training operations, community engagement, and provide better services for the staff and citizens of Auburn.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelette Mathis has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The...
Phenix City restaurant manager receives national recognition
1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County car crash
Balloon release vigil held for “Red” Barksdale in Columbus
Funeral services held for “Red” Barksdale, pedestrian hit on Veterans Pkwy.
Renting in Columbus: Why it’s so hard to find housing
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus

Latest News

Team USA javelin throwers training in Alabama prepare for Tokyo Olympics
Team USA javelin throwers training in Alabama prepare for Tokyo Olympics
Columbus Convention and Trade Center to host Youth Culinary Olympics
Columbus Convention and Trade Center to host Youth Culinary Olympics
Free children’s health fair held at Dorothy Height Elementary in Columbus
Free children’s health fair held at Dorothy Height Elementary in Columbus
CVCC announces fall reopening plans
CVCC announces fall reopening plans