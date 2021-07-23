Carr leads going into final round of SE Amateur

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ben Carr began his day with four straight birdies en route to a round of 8-under 62 on Thursday to take a four-shot lead after two rounds of the 92nd Southeastern Amateur at the Country Club of Columbus.

Carr’s two-round total of 14-under gives the rising senior at Georgia Southern a sizeable lead over Zack Gordon of Clemson. Gordon is at 10-under after carding a 67 in the second round.

Garrett Johnson of Mississippi State is at 8-under and in third place.

Carr, a former Columbus Blue Devil, is looking to claim his second Southeastern Amateur in three years.

The final round begins at 7:30 am ET on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.