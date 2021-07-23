Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Carr leads going into final round of SE Amateur

By Dave Platta
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ben Carr began his day with four straight birdies en route to a round of 8-under 62 on Thursday to take a four-shot lead after two rounds of the 92nd Southeastern Amateur at the Country Club of Columbus.

Carr’s two-round total of 14-under gives the rising senior at Georgia Southern a sizeable lead over Zack Gordon of Clemson. Gordon is at 10-under after carding a 67 in the second round.

Garrett Johnson of Mississippi State is at 8-under and in third place.

Carr, a former Columbus Blue Devil, is looking to claim his second Southeastern Amateur in three years.

The final round begins at 7:30 am ET on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Arbor Pointe Apartments in Columbus
UPDATE: One person shot at Arbor Pointe Apartments; suspect in custody
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Renting in Columbus: Why it’s so hard to find housing
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges

Latest News

New-look Tigers ready to get going
New-look Tigers ready to get going
Tide ready to chase another national title
Tide ready to chase another national title
Daniels looks to lead Bulldogs to title
Daniels looks to lead Bulldogs to title
Georgia Bulldogs take the stage at SEC Media Days
Kirby Smart shares a Dell McGee story at SEC Media Days