Changes Coming for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have some changes on the way to the forecast for the weekend, but for Friday we stay in this hot and humid pattern with pop-up thunderstorms in the evening hours. For the weekend, things seem to be trending a bit drier with less rain around, and hopefully some slightly less humid air in by Sunday. Highs are in the mid-90s both days with lots of sun and some intervals of clouds while rain coverage is only in the 10-20% range. Oppressive humidity returns by Wednesday as highs stay in the low to mid 90s. With all the heat and humidity around, we will settle right back into our summertime pattern while these summerlike conditions provide the right ingredients to pop-up those summer thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

