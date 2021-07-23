Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cleveland.(Tony Dejak | AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians.

The ballclub announced the name change Friday with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.

The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club’s die-hard fans.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated and the club landed on Guardians.

Team owner Paul Dolan said last summer’s social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the ballclub’s name.

In 2018, the Indians stopped wearing the contentious Chief Wahoo logo on their jerseys and caps. However, the team continues to sell merchandise bearing the smiling, red-faced caricature that was protested for decades by Native American groups.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Arbor Pointe Apartments in Columbus
UPDATE: One person shot at Arbor Pointe Apartments; suspect in custody
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges
Renting in Columbus: Why it’s so hard to find housing

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo the Chevrolet Bolt is on display at the North American...
GM issues 2nd Bolt recall; faulty batteries can cause fires
LifeSouth holds 10th annual block party blood drive in Tiger Town
LifeSouth holds 10th annual Summer Block Party Blood Drive in Tiger Town
Mental wellness tips for transitioning back from virtual learning
Mental wellness tips for transitioning back from virtual learning
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail