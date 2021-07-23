COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled in less than one week at EAMC

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A disturbing trend is underway in East Alabama. COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. One hospital says its cases are starting to double.

According to John Atkinson with East Alabama Medical Center, this time last year, coming off of the Fourth of July holiday, East Alabama Medical Center saw one of it’s highest peaks in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Now this time around, although the number isn’t as high, history seems to be repeating itself.

Health officials told News Leader 9, the cases doubled within a week. According to Atkinson, this is a concern and mirrors what is happening across the state of Alabama, when it comes to getting the COVID shot in more arms.

“So last year on July 22nd we had 62 patients and that was our second peak of the pandemic. Today we have 22 hospitalizations who have COVID.”, said Atkinson. “We’ve seen where hospitalizations are happening to people who are 30, 40, 50 years old, and as someone in that demographic, I can tell you, that’s not old.”

According to Atkinson, most of the coronavirus hospitalizations at the hospital, are not vaccinated against the virus.

“Everybody get vaccinated because this stuff is real.”, said Carlos Crim an East Alabama man.

A warning that doesn’t resonate with all the residents across the state of Alabama.

“I mean believe there’s a such thing as COVID but I guess because it ain’t really affected anybody in my family, I don’t really pay attention to it.”, said Taelir Wilson, an Opelika woman. “It ain’t really affected me yet, and I feel like people know the necessary precautions people should take to kind of avoid COVID.”

According to Tony Copous, an Opelika man, he contracted the coronavirus last year. He told News Leader 9 he has no plans of getting vaccinated anytime soon.

“Now I’ve had it back January first of the year. After about the first week I took some Pepto-Bismol . It stopped it and after about twenty days I was fine,” said Copous.

EAMC Health officials told News Leader 9, whether people are vaccinated or not, they should still be wearing masks, practicing social distancing and everything the CDC has been preaching the last year and a half.