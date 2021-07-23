Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Drier & Hotter for the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the weekend our forecast will trend drier with Sunday being the driest day of the weekend forecast. The coverage of rain will be 20-30% on Saturday and 10-20% on Sunday, with highs back in the mid 90s both days. The humidity will make it feel even hotter, so be sure to use caution if you’re out and about this weekend. For the start of next week, the weather looks about the same - hot and humid with a lower chance of rain and storms. For Tuesday and Wednesday, an approaching disturbance will provide a better chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening (about 40-60%), so make sure you get the umbrellas back out then. Highs should drop a bit, back to the upper 80s and lower 90s, on these wetter days. For the end of next week, the rain chances drop again with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Next weekend looks a bit wetter, but we have plenty of time to fine-tune the rain coverage as we get closer!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Arbor Pointe Apartments in Columbus
UPDATE: One person shot at Arbor Pointe Apartments; suspect in custody
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
Hamilton city employees resign due to issues surrounding new police chief
Hamilton city employees resign due to issues surrounding new police chief
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Doppler 9 WebCast
Wednesday Morning Doppler 9 WebCast
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Changes Coming for the Weekend!
National Flood Insurance Program set to expire next week
June 2021 Rainfall Totals
Derek Kinkade
Trending Drier for the Weekend