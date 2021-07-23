Drier & Hotter for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the weekend our forecast will trend drier with Sunday being the driest day of the weekend forecast. The coverage of rain will be 20-30% on Saturday and 10-20% on Sunday, with highs back in the mid 90s both days. The humidity will make it feel even hotter, so be sure to use caution if you’re out and about this weekend. For the start of next week, the weather looks about the same - hot and humid with a lower chance of rain and storms. For Tuesday and Wednesday, an approaching disturbance will provide a better chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening (about 40-60%), so make sure you get the umbrellas back out then. Highs should drop a bit, back to the upper 80s and lower 90s, on these wetter days. For the end of next week, the rain chances drop again with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Next weekend looks a bit wetter, but we have plenty of time to fine-tune the rain coverage as we get closer!

