Hamilton city employees resign due to issues surrounding new police chief

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Both Hamilton’s Assistant Police Chief and Assistant to the Mayor resigned from their positions today.

Mayor Pro-Tem Ransom Farley who heads up the Police Department submitted his resignation yesterday, which was not accepted by city leaders.

In the wake of the two new resignations today, the city called a special executive session of the council this evening at 6 p.m. to address the concerns and look at how the city will move forward.

All of this conflict just after the small town was in the national spotlight when bodycam video of their former police chief, Gene Allmond and patrolman John Brooks, were caught using racially insensitive language.

Stay with newsleader 9 on air and online as we continue to follow and update you on this developing story.

