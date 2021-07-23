LifeSouth holds 10th annual Summer Block Party Blood Drive in Tiger Town

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - LifeSouth’s held their 10th annual Summer Block Party Blood Drive in Tiger Town on Thursday, July 22.

LifeSouth supplies most of our local hospitals with blood. They say they have a critical need for all blood types - especially blood types O positive and O negative.

They also had giftcard and t-shirt giveaways, free food and snacks. All of the blood donated will stay local. They supply hospitals like East Alabama Medical Center, EAMC-Lanier, St. Francis and a few others.

“We do want to make sure that everyone knows that our hospitals need our help right now,” said Melinda Hinds, District Community Development Coordinator. “The need for blood is there it does not take a summer vacation and we have to make sure that it’s there so that we are all safe.”

“I always want to help people in need and I figure this is a great way to do it if you’re able to,” said donor Addi Genard.

Each unit that LifeSouth collects can save up to three lives.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.