Mental wellness tips for transitioning back from virtual learning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With school just weeks away children will be transitioning from the couch to the computer. It’s going to take a team effort in order to get students up to speed.

Tiffany Arroyo, mother of three, says virtual learning was very hard on her kids.

She says during virtual learning, she saw her teenage son began to stay to himself more than usual.

“He would just be in his room all day looking sad,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo says when she realized he was feeling this way she started to check on him more often and get him out of the house.

“I found myself having those conversations with my son and he would look at me like I was crazy and I’m like no you are feeling a certain way then you need to tell me,” said Arroyo.

New Horizon Behavioral Health Clinician, Juan Garcia, says conversations like those are exactly what students will need to adjust to in person learning.

“It’s very important because without those positive feedback enforcements from both parents and teachers then the youth will just want to go back to the status quo where they just give up,” said Garcia.

While this transition will be a big adjustment for student, he says it will also be an adjustment for everyone involved.

“Educators, parents and even the youth themselves need to be patient, understanding and even be willing to work through and communicate what’s going on,” continued Garcia.

Garcia says although many children did have a hard time with virtual learning, others may not have, but going back to in person learning will be a change for all students.

