Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds hiring event

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office held a job fair today in Columbus.

The Sheriff’s office parterned with the Goodwill Community Campus on Cross Country Drive. Job seekers at the event could speak with current members of the force about their jobs.

Members of the public were also invited to come learn about the Sheriff’s office. Applicants interested in a job also took physical performance tests on the site today. That test included four parts: stand and kneel, pushups, a dummy drag and a one mile run.

“The public expects a certain level of integrity as it relates to law enforcement. There is a process and if you feel you got what it takes to add to bridge the gap between in this community between Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and this community come on down,” said John Wade, Director of Community Affairs/PIO MCSO.

Officials at the Sheriff’s office say they wanted today to be a “one stop shop” for the applicants.

The Sheriff’s office is looking to fill 30 spots.

