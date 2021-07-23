Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New-look Tigers ready to get going

By Jonathon Hoppe and Dave Platta
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WTVM) - All eyes at SEC Media Days were on new Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin on Thursday. The Tigers have already adopted his 4th-and-1 mentality. All signs say it’s been a smooth transition on the Plains for Harsin.

“My family loves it,” Harsin said. “My daughters, my son. They love living in Auburn. I’ve asked them and said hey tell me what it’s like and they say we love it. And I’m like really, and they’re like yeah we love it.”

Harsin’s biggest priority is elevating the play of junior quarterback Bo Nix.

“Probably could mention a bunch of things that I could improve on,” said Nix. “But one of the things is making the throws in tight windows. Throwing people open. One of those gifts that you see Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, they do.”

On the other side of the ball, the defense should be among the best units in the league. Players say the unit is coming together under Derrick Mason.

“Really just improved from last year,” junior linebacker Owen Pappoe said. “I know last year we had a lot of trouble on third down. A big emphasis was improving on our first down, second down defense to create those third and longs so we can be more versatile with our play calling and send a lot of exotic pressure or whatever.”

Soon, the offseason talk ends and the pre-season evaluation begins. Harsin says he’s ready for that challenge.

“For me as a coach and competitor, everything I do I want to win.” said Harsin. “The preparation and all the things that go into that, it doesn’t matter if I’m at Capital High School or at Auburn.”

Fall camp is right around the corner. Auburn starts workouts on August 5, then it’s full speed ahead for the September 3 opener against Akron.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Arbor Pointe Apartments in Columbus
UPDATE: One person shot at Arbor Pointe Apartments; suspect in custody
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Renting in Columbus: Why it’s so hard to find housing
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges

Latest News

Carr leads going into final round of SE Amateur
Carr leads going into final round of SE Amateur
Tide ready to chase another national title
Tide ready to chase another national title
Daniels looks to lead Bulldogs to title
Daniels looks to lead Bulldogs to title
Georgia Bulldogs take the stage at SEC Media Days
Kirby Smart shares a Dell McGee story at SEC Media Days