New-look Tigers ready to get going

HOOVER, Ala. (WTVM) - All eyes at SEC Media Days were on new Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin on Thursday. The Tigers have already adopted his 4th-and-1 mentality. All signs say it’s been a smooth transition on the Plains for Harsin.

“My family loves it,” Harsin said. “My daughters, my son. They love living in Auburn. I’ve asked them and said hey tell me what it’s like and they say we love it. And I’m like really, and they’re like yeah we love it.”

Harsin’s biggest priority is elevating the play of junior quarterback Bo Nix.

“Probably could mention a bunch of things that I could improve on,” said Nix. “But one of the things is making the throws in tight windows. Throwing people open. One of those gifts that you see Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, they do.”

On the other side of the ball, the defense should be among the best units in the league. Players say the unit is coming together under Derrick Mason.

“Really just improved from last year,” junior linebacker Owen Pappoe said. “I know last year we had a lot of trouble on third down. A big emphasis was improving on our first down, second down defense to create those third and longs so we can be more versatile with our play calling and send a lot of exotic pressure or whatever.”

Soon, the offseason talk ends and the pre-season evaluation begins. Harsin says he’s ready for that challenge.

“For me as a coach and competitor, everything I do I want to win.” said Harsin. “The preparation and all the things that go into that, it doesn’t matter if I’m at Capital High School or at Auburn.”

Fall camp is right around the corner. Auburn starts workouts on August 5, then it’s full speed ahead for the September 3 opener against Akron.

