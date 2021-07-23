Paws Humane Society hosts “No Empty Bowls” pet food pantry in Columbus

Business Break
The Pets for Life program at Paws Humane Society is hosting a pet food pantry this Saturday, July 24.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Pets for Life program at Paws Humane Society is hosting a pet food pantry this Saturday, July 24.

The event will take place Saturday, July 24, at Paws Humane Society located at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus. The event starts 10 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m. An appointment is not necessary.

Paws Humane will offer free pet food assistance and distribution to pet owners struggling in the Chattahoochee Valley as well as surrounding counties in both Georgia and Alabama. Paws Humane is able to offer pet supplies such as dog food, cat food, and other pet care items to owners in need.

“Our Pets for Life program is hosting a pet food pantry to continue our efforts in helping families and pets within our region with essential supplies showing our communities they are not alone in this difficult time,” says Erin Lucas, Paws Humane Director of Outreach.

Supplies are extremely limited, therefore, the pet food pantry is first come, first serve.

For more information regarding the pet food pantry, click here.

