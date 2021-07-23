Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Talladega man seeking justice after stray bullet changes his life

Talladega man seeking justice after stray bullet changes his life
Talladega man seeking justice after stray bullet changes his life(Quanderious Richardson)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Quanderious Richardson was driving home from work on October 20, 2020 when, one block away from his house, someone opened fire. His vehicle was hit multiple times, but he was only struck by a single bullet. It entered his lower back and ricocheted, causing him to lose both his legs and vision in one of his eyes. Now he’s looking for help to find the person who fired the shot that changed his life forever.

Quanderious was airlifted to UAB for emergency surgery and placed into a medically induced coma for two months. Once he woke up, a grim reality was waiting.

“You know how you sit your legs on the side of the bed. I did that,” says Richardson. I was like ‘Aww man, I’m very weak’. “My legs are asleep. I pulled the covers back. I was like ‘Whoa!’ I was like dang this can’t be real. I pulled them back up. I did it again. I just sat there and I was just like I cried for 30 minutes.”

He remembers the details from that night in October vividly. He was driving home on 2nd Avenue in Lincoln, a route he took daily. That’s when he says someone started shooting.

He’s had over 25 surgeries and been in the hospital every month since the shooting. At 26 years old, the father and veteran is having to learn a new way to live.

“I went from being an athlete, someone who worked out everyday,” says Richardson. “Go to the gym. Now, I need help getting ice. I’ve learned how to take care of myself in some ways but ultimately I still need help.”

Richardson moved back home with his parents. His mother is unable to work because she takes care of him. He has several hospital bills and he’s awaiting approval for disability benefits. He says he’s forgiven the people that did this to him, but he still wants justice.

“Everybody says it’s going to be alright,” says Richardson. “But ultimately it’s not right now. Everything is still new. It’s not even been a year and it’s so much that’s been going on. Nothings really happening in my favor. It’s just been a bad year so far.”

Richardson says the loss of his independence is one of the hardest parts. He has to depend on someone for just about everything. He hopes whoever is responsible will be found.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Arbor Pointe Apartments in Columbus
UPDATE: One person shot at Arbor Pointe Apartments; suspect in custody
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges
Renting in Columbus: Why it’s so hard to find housing

Latest News

LifeSouth holds 10th annual block party blood drive in Tiger Town
LifeSouth holds 10th annual Summer Block Party Blood Drive in Tiger Town
Mental wellness tips for transitioning back from virtual learning
Mental wellness tips for transitioning back from virtual learning
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds hiring event
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds hiring event
Hamilton city employees resign due to issues surrounding new police chief
Hamilton city employees resign due to issues surrounding new police chief
Local organization strives to improve reading proficiency among children in Georgia
Local organization strives to improve reading proficiency among children in Georgia