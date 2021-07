PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Ryder truck is stuck under an overpass near North Railroad St. and 4th Avenue in Phenix City.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area until it is cleared.

There is no word on how long the area will be closed. There are no other details at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as more details become available.

Truck stuck under bridge in Phenix City (Source: WTVM)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.