WXTX-Fox 54 hosting school supply drive to support teachers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WXTX-Fox 54 is holding a school supply drive just for teachers this weekend. We stopped by a Columbus elementary school to see what teachers need for this upcoming school year.

Bringing a book to life for students is what fifth grade teacher Eric Crouch loves to do. We recently caught up with Crouch at Double Churches Elementary school in Columbus where he read to a kindergarten class but he’ll soon be preparing to set up his own classroom to welcome students.

“Each year we provide a school supply list and many of the basic supplies the district provides for us but there other things that was ask for-- a wish list that blesses our students throughout the year,” said Crouch.

Included on the wish list are things like dry erase markers, colored paper, sticky notes and hand sanitizers. As teachers get ready to shift their focus back to the books there is no doubt that school supplies will be at the top of their list.

“The little things... that may be having their own dry erasers to go up to the board or having their own colored pencils,” continued Crouch.

Double Churches Elementary Principal, Paula Shaw Powell, says school supplies are vitally important for students success in the classroom.

“We love the fact that the public wants to get involved in helping our teachers and students the district provides the basic things for us but to have the chance to enhance what we do every day we’d love to have the public get involved in that,” explained Powell.

Some classrooms will be back in full motion come August 9th including Muscogee County, Phenix City and Russell County school districts.

You can drop off your school supplies for teachers here at our Fox 54 studios at 1909 Wynnton Road in Columbus on Saturday, July 24th from 9 until 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.