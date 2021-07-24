Business Break
BBB warns of back to school scams

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Better Business Bureau says to beware of online scams for school supplies.

The BBB says last summer, consumers lost an average of $50,000 to online scams. Many of those lost the money through online advertisements.

Some tips to help you avoid scams include:

-check around your home for items you may already have.

-Research bigger purchases, like computers and laptops.

Finally, the B-B-B says shopping in bulk will help you in the long run.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

