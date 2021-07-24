Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Culinary Youth Olympics cook-off held at Columbus Convention and Trade Center

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 15 Muscogee county students met today at the Convention and Trade center for the Culinary Junior Olympics.

The kids learned from Executive Chef Christopher Walters at the Trade Center. They visited the food sponsors to pick up ingredients and headed back to the trade center for the cook off.

They were tasked with grilling hamburgers and hotdogs. They were then judged on their dishes, and the winners walked away with new mini grills.

The winning team consisted of Erik Cabrera, Camille Bennett, Lacie Watts and Hayden Barefield.

“My part of it is the front of the house is customer service. How to serve guests. How to greet guests, safety of serving. A little bit of everything when it comes to when the guest enters to when the guest leaves. I want them to have a great service experience that’s lasting... because the first impression is a lasting impression,” said Willie Jones, Banquet Manager at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.

The winning team’s hot dog will be featured at Frank’s Alley during the month of August.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Arbor Pointe Apartments in Columbus
UPDATE: One person shot at Arbor Pointe Apartments; suspect in custody
Hamilton city employees resign due to issues surrounding new police chief
Hamilton city employees resign due to issues surrounding new police chief
After a long life of love and faith together, a wife and her husband, both in their 90s, died...
Couple married 73 years dies hours apart
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline

Latest News

Alabama is the least vaccinated state in the US; Gov. Kay Ivey weighs in
Alabama is the least vaccinated state in the US; Gov. Kay Ivey weighs in
Truck stuck under bridge in Phenix City
Truck stuck under bridge in Phenix City
1 person injured in car crash on Rosemont Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police on scene of car crash on Rosemont Dr. in Columbus
WXTX-Fox 54 hosting school supply drive to support teachers
WXTX-Fox 54 hosting school supply drive to support teachers