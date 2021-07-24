Culinary Youth Olympics cook-off held at Columbus Convention and Trade Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 15 Muscogee county students met today at the Convention and Trade center for the Culinary Junior Olympics.

The kids learned from Executive Chef Christopher Walters at the Trade Center. They visited the food sponsors to pick up ingredients and headed back to the trade center for the cook off.

They were tasked with grilling hamburgers and hotdogs. They were then judged on their dishes, and the winners walked away with new mini grills.

The winning team consisted of Erik Cabrera, Camille Bennett, Lacie Watts and Hayden Barefield.

“My part of it is the front of the house is customer service. How to serve guests. How to greet guests, safety of serving. A little bit of everything when it comes to when the guest enters to when the guest leaves. I want them to have a great service experience that’s lasting... because the first impression is a lasting impression,” said Willie Jones, Banquet Manager at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.

The winning team’s hot dog will be featured at Frank’s Alley during the month of August.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.