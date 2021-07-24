LaGrange police investigating fatal shooting, suspect arrested

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal Friday night shooting.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to 1597 Hogansville Road in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Breylan Sellers laying on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, officers and EMS crews provided medical care on scene. Sellers was subsequently transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, detectives arrested Marquavious Kelley of Greenville, GA as a part of the ongoing investigation. Kelly faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery. He has been transported to the Troup County Jail.

Anyone with any information in regards to this case should call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Any information received can remain anonymous.

