Less Rain for the Weekend!

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims
By Anna Sims
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend forecast is trending drier and hotter, with muggy conditions still sticking around the valley. Highs are in the low to mid 90s for Saturday with a 10-20% rain coverage, less rain than we have seen over the past few days. Sunday we will see more mid-90s around in the forecast with only a 10% coverage of rain and heat index values making it feel even hotter. The next best shot at rain comes to the area Tuesday through Thursday as we re-introduce our more typical summertime pattern with highs in the low to mid 90s and pop-up thunderstorms across the valley in the afternoon hours. Things are trending drier again for the end of the week and next weekend which will allow our high temperatures to climb again.

