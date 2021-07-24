Lower courts at Samford Avenue Tennis Center temporarily closed
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced temporary closures of the lower courts at Samford Avenue Tennis Center.
The lower courts are closed July 24 - July 29. The closures are a result of the tennis courts being converted into six pickleball courts.
The upper tennis courts are not affected and will remain open during this time.
