Advertisement

Lower courts at Samford Avenue Tennis Center temporarily closed

Samford Avenue Tennis Center
Samford Avenue Tennis Center(City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced temporary closures of the lower courts at Samford Avenue Tennis Center.

The lower courts are closed July 24 - July 29. The closures are a result of the tennis courts being converted into six pickleball courts.

The upper tennis courts are not affected and will remain open during this time.

