More Mid-Summer Heat & Humidity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Well it’s what some of you have been waiting for so here it is! A drier albeit muggy pattern has settled in to the Chattahoochee Valley, with consecutive days in the low and middle 90s, with very low rain/storm coverage. Expect similar conditions to continue into Sunday with highs on either side of 94 degrees under a partly cloudy sky, expecting only a 10-20% maximum rain/storm coverage across the Valley. Monday will feature a Sunday carbon copy, so you know the drill this time of the year, take frequent breaks if out in the sun or just hold off till the early morning or late evening hours. We find ourselves under more wetter times by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with about a 30-50% rain coverage. Tropics wise there is one area of the east coast of Florida that has a 60% chance of development into a tropical depression over the next couple days, nothing more than extra rain for our friends in Florida and coastal Georgia. You can always find out daily beach forecast on the free WTVM Weather App! Have a great Saturday night!

