Restaurant Week makes a comeback in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you are looking to enjoy some local foods, restaurants will be offering their best dishes for discounted prices starting this Sunday. Last year was Columbus’ smallest restaurant week because many restaurants couldn’t participate due to COVID.

23 local restaurants are participating in this years Restaurant Week, happening all next week expected to boost our local economy.

Restaurant week is a two-fold event. It is a great experience for businesses and customers.

Restaurants say Restaurant Week is one of their biggest and most important events out of the year. It will feature local restaurants all over own.

Yalla, a local public relations firm says they are excited to host the 5th restaurant week in Columbus.

Director of Buzz at Yalla PR, Gabby Wilson, says they started Restaurant Week in order to display local restaurants to all the different regions in Columbus.

“We wanted to create an event where we could showcase that culinary genius that we have in town,” said Wilson.

In the previous years, Wilson says Yalla would charge businesses in order to be participate in Restaurant Week, but she says this year they were able to offer it free of charge.

While Restaurant Week is a great marketing and business tool for local restaurants, she says it is also a fundraising event and this years proceeds will go to an Atlanta based non-profit, which recently opened up in Columbus, The Giving Kitchen.

Wilson says The Giving Kitchen provides assistance for for industry workers in need.

“If you are a food industry worker and you have to be out of work, the giving kitchen will come in and help,” said Wilson.

Restaurant Week features a variety of different restaurants, from local barbecue spots to luxury dining experiences.

Jamie Keating, owner of Epic Restaurant, says this is their fifth year of participating and he says Restaurant Week for them is all about giving people in the community an unforgettable experience.

“We want people from the moment they walk in the door to the moment they leave to say wow what a great experience,” said Keating.

For those who haven’t participated in Restaurant Week, the process is simple. You pick a a restaurant from the list, make your way there and they will give you a price fixed menu to choose from.

Restaurants are expected to be packed, so it will be best to make reservations.

