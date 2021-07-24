Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.
In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The zoo says caretakers noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and runny nose on Thursday.

Two separate tests confirmed the presence of the coronavirus.

It’s unclear how the snow leopard got infected.

In January, a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo’s sister facility, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, contracted COVID-19 from a keeper who had the virus but showed no symptoms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton city employees resign due to issues surrounding new police chief
Hamilton city employees resign due to issues surrounding new police chief
After a long life of love and faith together, a wife and her husband, both in their 90s, died...
Couple married 73 years dies hours apart
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Heavy police presence at Arbor Pointe Apartments in Columbus
UPDATE: One person shot at Arbor Pointe Apartments; suspect in custody
LaGrange police investigating fatal shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Samford Avenue Tennis Center
Lower courts at Samford Avenue Tennis Center closed
UPDATE: Crash cleared on Hwy. 280 W. in Phenix City
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge
COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide and some Americans are still leery about getting a...
COVID: Variant cases rise, masks back in some schools