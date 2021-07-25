Business Break
Arrest made in Eufaula weapons incident investigation

Jimmy Jernigan, 38, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with certain persons forbidden to...
Jimmy Jernigan, 38, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with certain persons forbidden to possess pistol.(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula police say an arrest has been made in a weapons incident investigation Saturday.

Jimmy Jernigan, 38, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with certain persons forbidden to possess pistol.

Police say they were dispatched to the Rivers Avenue and Wilson Street area after 7 a.m. Saturday regarding a fight in progress with weapons.

At the scene, officers saw people with weapons and reported more gunshots.

Police say at least two people fled on foot. A perimeter was established and police started searching for the individuals.

Jernigan was arrested, according to police. Additional charges towards him may be pending, and two weapons were recovered.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and another person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

