Heating Up For The New Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last week of July is upon us and we are sending the month out with the dial up on the temperature forecast. We’ll end our Sunday on a mainly dry and muggy note, with tonight’s lows not dropping much below the middle 70s, and that will give away to another quick rebound for Monday as highs reach the middle 90s for most. Leaving a 10-20% coverage area of showers/storms for Monday afternoon as you can never rule out a pop up storm with such ample moisture in place, but luckily nothing widespread. Our flow of moisture increasing by Tuesday and Wednesday as those will be the two relatively wetter days with a 30-50% coverage area of showers/storms. Heading into late week we are back in the middle and perhaps upper 90s with a stray shower potential, and the same can be said as we roll into August next weekend. Stay with Storm Team 9 on the free WTVM Weather App for the latest on the tropics and daily beach forecasts. Have an great week!

