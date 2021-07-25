Lots of Sun Around for Sunday!

Business Break
By Anna Sims
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a lot of sun around for Sunday with highs in the mid-90s and muggy conditions throughout the day. We may see some slightly drier air filtering in for part of the day, but only a few of us will get that tiny bit of humidity relief. Shower chances are limited to the afternoon and evening hours, with just a few stray showers possible. We will begin to return to a more typical summertime pattern on Monday as showers chances go up slightly with highs still in the mid-90s and humidity making it feel even hotter than that. We stick around in this typical hot and humid pattern with highs in the mid-90s and morning lows in the mid-70s for the remainder of the forecast period. All the heat and humidity around will provide the right conditions to pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours for some of us, but not everyone will get rain.

