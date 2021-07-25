Business Break
Paws Humane Society hosts “No Empty Bowls” pet food pantry

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the Pets for Life program at Paws Humane Society in Columbus hosted its “No Empty Bowls” food pantry to assist pet owners in need.

Paws Humane Society offered free pet food assistance and distribution to pet owners in the Chattahoochee Valley and surrounding counties in Georgia and Alabama.

Beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, there was a long line of vehicles that reached the nearby post office.

“To give back to the community, to provide to the community, to realize that we have the ability to assist with them and provide them with resources to keep those pets in the home - that’s what we’re all about, said Patricia Montgomery, chief executive officer.

Starting off with 65,000 lbs. of pet supplies along with 35,000 pounds of cat and dog food, pet owners quickly took food and supplies home to their fur babies.

