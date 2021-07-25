Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Road closures planned for Dumas Dr. in Auburn

(AP Images)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced plans for Dumas Drive to temporarily close in this week.

The road will be closed to through traffic between East Samford Drive and Sherwood Drive Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday - July 27 - 29.

Crews will be working to make water connections for the East Samford School addition, according to city officials.

The road will be closed near the entrance to East Samford School, but residents will be able to access Dumas Drive from the south.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
LaGrange police investigating fatal shooting, suspects arrested
Cataula residents forced to move out trailer park; owner says it’s too costly to run
Cataula residents forced to move out trailer park, owner says it’s too costly to run
1 person injured in car crash on Rosemont Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police on scene of car crash on Rosemont Dr. in Columbus
Passenger says brawl caught on video on Frontier Airlines flight was racially motivated.
Brawl breaks out on Frontier Airlines flight

Latest News

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office says Wille Wyckoff, 59, of Dadeville is wanted in...
Suspect sought in Tallapoosa County murder investigation
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity
Paws Humane Society hosts “No Empty Bowls” pet food pantry
Bikers enter the Tallapossa County Girls Ranch during the benefit ride.
Area bike groups host benefit ride for Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch