Road closures planned for Dumas Dr. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced plans for Dumas Drive to temporarily close in this week.

The road will be closed to through traffic between East Samford Drive and Sherwood Drive Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday - July 27 - 29.

Crews will be working to make water connections for the East Samford School addition, according to city officials.

The road will be closed near the entrance to East Samford School, but residents will be able to access Dumas Drive from the south.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area.

