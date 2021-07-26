Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Beware of back-to-school shopping scams, officials warn

By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Back-to-shopping has always been a bit of a nightmare and this year, experts warn it may be even worse.

With more classrooms reopening in-person learning this fall, demand for school merchandise is high, leading to possible shortages and raising concern over online shopping scams.

“What parents are challenged with at this point in time is juggling the transition from the at-home learning to the in-person learning,” Sandra Guile with the Better Business Bureaus said.

The National Retail Federation says shoppers are expected to spend an average of $850 per family.

With items like sneakers, backpacks and gadgets expected to be in tight supply earlier than normal, parents are bracing for shortages.

“This is where the scammers are finding the opportunity. How can I make the most money off of this situation where people are at a disadvantage?,” Guile said.

That desperation is triggering the BBB to issue a warning about online shopping scams.

It is urging consumers to verify third-party vendors found through ads on social media.

”If you see those pop-up ads, use some hesitation and caution with those and double-check the name of the business to make sure they’re legitimate,” Guile said.

The BBB recommends using a credit card when buying online because you will have additional protections to dispute and resolve charges if you don’t receive the items you purchased.

Meanwhile, the BBB says you can still save money on the items on your list by following these five tips.

  1. Make a list and create a budget for those items.
  2. Research prices and compare them with other retailers.
  3. Buy in bulk and share costs with other parents.
  4. Consider buying items at a consignment store.
  5. Check around the house. There might be some extra office supplies you did not realize you had.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cataula residents forced to move out trailer park; owner says it’s too costly to run
Cataula residents forced to move out trailer park, owner says it’s too costly to run
LaGrange police investigating fatal shooting, suspects arrested
UPDATE: Crash cleared on Hwy. 280 W. in Phenix City
Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray, 19, and Natajah Sincere Culpepper, 18, charged in Perry...
Americus man charged in Perry homicide
Domestic violence suspect injured following standoff with Auburn police
Domestic violence suspect injured following standoff with Auburn police

Latest News

Wille Wyckoff is charged with the murder of Michael Johnson.
Tallapoosa County murder suspect arrested
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
Louisiana veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail
Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before the Senate Committee on...
VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Workers with Surfside Public Works sweep up dead flowers from a makeshift memorial for victims...
Family: Last victim ID’d in Florida condo building collapse