Columbus Restaurant Week kicks off

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Restaurant Week is now underway. It’s a celebration of great food in the city. You have an opportunity to try some new items and support local businesses at the same time.

News Leader 9 stopped by The Food Mill at 3718 2nd Avenue - it’s a farm-to-table nonprofit restaurant with a heart for serving the community. The restaurant focuses on helping food-insecure areas of the city and it funds their charitable efforts. Special meals are planned for the week-long celebration.

“We really wanted to do a summer, southern theme - really focusing on a lot of produce that we’re getting from a lot of farms right now. We’ve got summer succotash on the dinner menu and you can get that with salmon, chicken, or ribs. The ribs are coming from Turntime (farms) and so is the chicken. I really don’t think you’ll go wrong with any of those choices,” said Olivia Amos.

Then, News Leader 9 headed to check out Frank’s Alley, a New York street food restaurant, at 1246 Broadway. The whole vibe inside is unlike anything around. Hot dogs and pretzels are the specialty.

“A New York experience. We source food really well. Our sauerkraut and our big pickles come from Brooklyn. Our Sabrett hotdogs are the best and we get really good Bavarian pretzels. We want people to have a fun experience, kind of an escape, right here in downtown Columbus. You’re able to experience kind of a New York feel or just a joint that you used to remember going to as a child with your grandfather in some other part of the country. It’s just good memory food,” said Ross Horner.

It’s a relatively new place that offers some old traditions.

The event offers fixed pricing for meals so you can expect to spend the same amount of money at each of those locations. It benefits Giving Kitchen, a charity that helps restaurant workers who survived the shutdown and income loss by the coronavirus pandemic.

