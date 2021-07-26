Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Domestic violence suspect injured following standoff with Auburn police

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a domestic violence situation that ended with a police standoff in Auburn.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Auburn Police Division were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of Wedgewood Court in the Camden Bridge subdivision.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a subject with a handgun. He shot at officers and they retuned fire, according to officials. The man barricaded himself inside the home as officers surrounded it.

Officers were able to retrieve family members out of the home through a second story window. After those individuals exited the house, officials say members of the tactical team were able to enter the house, secure the suspect, and determine he was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was immediately rendered aid by officers, the Auburn Fire Division, and emergency medical personnel, according to officials. He was flown to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment. The suspect’s condition is unknown. There were no other injuries.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood. The case remains under investigation by ALEA.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cataula residents forced to move out trailer park; owner says it’s too costly to run
Cataula residents forced to move out trailer park, owner says it’s too costly to run
LaGrange police investigating fatal shooting, suspects arrested
UPDATE: Crash cleared on Hwy. 280 W. in Phenix City
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Health officials recommending everyone wear masks in solidarity

Latest News

Jimmy Jernigan, 38, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with certain persons forbidden to...
Arrest made in Eufaula weapons incident investigation
Road closures planned for Dumas Dr. in Auburn
Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray, 19, and Natajah Sincere Culpepper, 18, charged in Perry...
Americus man charged in Perry homicide
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office says Wille Wyckoff, 59, of Dadeville is wanted in...
Suspect sought in Tallapoosa County murder investigation