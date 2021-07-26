Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hot and hazy conditions persist for the start of the week as we trend toward wrapping up July on a seasonable note. The mugginess will keep running high for the course of the week – as expected for the middle of summer—with highs feeling extra steamy in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will be on the low side today, but we’ll bump it up coverage to 50-60% for Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of low pressure drifts toward the Chattahoochee Valley. This disturbance will increase moisture across west Georgia and east Alabama, and thus bringing more scattered showers and storms around through the middle of the week. We dry out again for Thursday and Friday though as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in again, boosting highs easily into the mid 90s. The weekend will feature a chance of hit or miss storms with the weather staying hot as we transition into August. Remember, with the humidity running high, temperatures could easily climb into the upper 90s if not triple digits in hotter spots over the next week. The classic summertime pattern for the Deep South looks to continue next week with rain coverage around 20-30% each day. Any day with less rain coverage will more easily allow temperatures to climb into the mid 90s, so stay cool, y’all!

