Harlem Globetrotters to stop at Columbus Civic Center on Spread Game Tour

Harlem Globetrotters are making a stop in Kearney on their Spread Game Tour.(Harlem Globetrotters)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing the Spread Game Tour to Columbus tomorrow, July 27.

If you’ve been looking for a basketball game with ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks... look no further! These moves are only some of the thrill you can expect from the Globetrotters Tuesday night. 

The game will start at 7 p.m. on July 27 at the Columbus Civic Center located at 440 4th Street.

For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy to families through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. To learn more about the Harlem Globetrotters or to buy tickets, click here.

