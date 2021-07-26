The Heat Is On This Week

Business Break
WTVM Fan Club
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we move into the last days of July we’ll crack up the heat big time into late this week, with muggy conditions to make things fell even hotter. Before the hotter weather kicks in we deal with a couple days of slightly higher rain coverage than is average with 30-50% both Tuesday and Wednesday, not an all day event, but a good idea to have the rain gear nearby in the afternoon hours especially. Temperatures reach the middle and upper 90s as a result of lower rain coverage (10-20%) on Thursday and Friday, by the upcoming weekend we turn a bit wetter and temperatures drop back to average in the low 90s. Tropics are still quiet aside from a swirl off the Florida coastline that is running out of time to become anything organized. Stay with Storm Team 9 for any updates!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

