LifeSouth hosts Back to School Blood Drive as national blood shortage continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - LifeSouth is asking donors for help with the national blood shortage by donating blood during their Back to School Blood Drive.

Blood donors who give blood at any LifeSouth donor center now through Sunday, August 8, will help summer blood shortages, save lives, and receive a $20 e-gift card as a thank you.

This year continues to be difficult for LifeSouth and blood centers across the country with the impact of the pandemic causing a decrease in blood donations, while the need to help patients in local hospitals continues to increase.

LifeSouth is the primary provider of blood to Baptist Medical Center South, Baptist Medical Center East, Jackson Hospital, East Alabama Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Southeast Health, Jack Hughston Memorial, WellStar West Georgia, Baptist Medical Center Prattville along with several hospitals in all of the surrounding counties.

Regular blood donors who have not given recently and first-time donors can make a major impact by donating. One donation can save up to three lives.

Blood donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required. Click here to find a donor center near you.

