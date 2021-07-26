Local organization to hold 4th Annual Back to School Bash in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local organization in the Chattahoochee Valley is holding their 4th Annual Back to School Bash.

The Generational Changers set the event for Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be located at 318 S. Seale Rd. in Phenix City.

This annual event in the past has helped over 1,500 children start their school year off on a positive note. The event attracts nearly 800 attendees from the Chattahoochee Valley.

The bash will have free food, games, live music and stuffed backpacks full of school supplies!

