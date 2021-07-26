Business Break
Local organization to hold 4th Annual Back to School Bash in Phenix City

The Generational Changers in the Chattahoochee Valley are holding their 4th Annual Back to...
The Generational Changers in the Chattahoochee Valley are holding their 4th Annual Back to School Bash.(Source: Generational Changers)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local organization in the Chattahoochee Valley is holding their 4th Annual Back to School Bash.

The Generational Changers set the event for Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be located at 318 S. Seale Rd. in Phenix City.

This annual event in the past has helped over 1,500 children start their school year off on a positive note. The event attracts nearly 800 attendees from the Chattahoochee Valley.

The bash will have free food, games, live music and stuffed backpacks full of school supplies!

