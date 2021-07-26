Local organizations offer help ahead of eviction moratorium ending

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people in Georgia could be facing eviction come July 31. With that change coming soon, local non-profits have been stepping up to help families in need.

While July 31st is the official end of the eviction moratorium, there will still be help for families in need.

Katie Byers with St. Anne Community outreach says many families have been impacted by COVID for a variety of different reasons and need assistance paying their rent.

“Once the eviction moratorium is over they don’t have to wait to evict you,” said Byers. “Eviction can happen to anybody there are many families in our community that are just one paycheck away from receiving an eviction notice.”

Byers says The St. Anne Community Outreach is not only giving people financial assistance but as part of their process requiring clients to take financial education classes.

Byers says for people who need assistance they should call 211. It will help people find out which organization can help them.

“211 is the united way help line and it has a current list of funds available for rental assistance,” explained Byers.

With the eviction moratorium ending, local organizations say they are expecting a surplus of people who will need help and Sendena Stewart, Director of the Salvation Army says they don’t want anyone to have to leave their home.

“We are here we don’t want any family left out on the street or getting evicted,” said Stewart.

The Salvation Army also has a financial assistance program that is helping people pay their rent and utility bills.

Gloria Lambdin, a Salvation Army case worker, says they are already seeing an influx of people putting in application with the end date nearing.

“We are predicting to see a lot more people come in with applications,” said Lambdin.

While the Salvation Army and St. Anne Community Outreach are two organizations helping people financial there are other organizations in Columbus that can assist people and families.

Both organizations we talked to say not to wait to apply for help.

