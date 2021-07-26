Business Break
Man injured following police standoff in Auburn

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division is investigating a domestic violence situation that ended with a standoff.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday evening, Auburn police were dispatched to a home in the Camden Bridge subdivision. Upon arrival, police discovered a man had barricaded himself inside the home.

Officers were able to get other individuals out of the home. The man sustained unknown injuries when the Lee County SWAT team later entered the home; he was flown to a hospital for treatment, according to Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart.

Officials say the scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood. The case remains under investigation.

