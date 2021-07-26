Business Break
Muscogee Co. School District reminds parents to register students online

As the first day of school is getting closer, the Muscogee County School District says a lot of...
As the first day of school is getting closer, the Muscogee County School District says a lot of families have not completed the registration process.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first day of school is right around the corner and the Muscogee County School District says a lot of families have not completed the registration process.

The school district wants to remind parents that in order for a child to attend school, the child must be registered - and it can be done online!

The Muscogee County School District says 30,000 students are expected to be enrolled, but as of July 26, approximately 18,000 registrations are completed.

The first day for school for Pre-K through 2nd grade is Friday, Aug. 6. Back to school for grades 3rd through 12th is Monday, Aug. 9.

To complete the registration process for this school year, click here!

