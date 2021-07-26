Business Break
WTVM wraps up “Carloads for Kids” school supply drive

By Ben Stanfield
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s WTVM News Leader 9′s effort to help local students go back to school with the supplies they need. Our “Carloads for Kids” supply drive wrapped up Friday evening.

The supply drive was a big success! Kids in the area will receive some much-needed supplies as the new school year is just weeks away.

The supplies will go to Big Brothers and Big Sisters and The Family Center who will distribute the supplies to kids in the near future.

“Feel free to call us at 706-327-3238 if you need school supplies,” said Rebecca Wilson of The Family Center.

News Leader 9 has proudly partnered with SONS Chevrolet-Cadillac in Columbus and SONS Ford-Lincoln in Auburn for a number of charitable projects and the school supply drive continued that tradition.

“It’s been a tough year for a lot of these young children. They haven’t been able to go to school. The opportunity for them to go to school is super important - to be with their friends and be able to see things other than their house,” said Chris Alligood of SONS Chevrolet-Cadillac of Columbus.

“The school supplies are very, very important for these kids and our local school systems here. Being part of the SONS family, it’s something we strive to do to help every time we get the chance to work with you guys,” said Jason Kerr of SONS Ford-Lincoln of Auburn.

And it all capped off with the drive-through drop off event at our studios on Wynnton Road in Columbus. Now, a truckload of supplies will go to help children in the new schoolyear.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

