1 dead, 1 critical after Macon County weekend shooting

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms there was a fatal shooting in the Brownsville...
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms there was a fatal shooting in the Brownsville community on July 24, 2021. (Source: WSFA 12 News file image)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms there was a fatal shooting in the Brownsville community on Saturday.

Brunson said two people were shot. A male was killed and a female was left in critical condition. Their names were not released.

Brunson did not give any information on a suspect or what happened.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

