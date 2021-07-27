Business Break
ALEA identifies man killed in Chambers County crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Five Points man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Chambers County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 431 near the 176 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Roanoke.

80-year-old Miles B. Zimmerman III was driving a 2020 Ford F-250 Supercab when it collided with a piece of rolled steel that fell into the roadway from a 2013 Freightliner tractor trailer. Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Cataula residents forced to move out trailer park; owner says it’s too costly to run
Some low level misdemeanors mean no jail time in Muscogee County
Local organizations offer help ahead of eviction moratorium ending
EAMC adds visitation restrictions as COVID cases surge
