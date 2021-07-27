Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Blinken decries swastika vandalism in State Department elevator

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the release of the 2021 Congressional...
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the release of the 2021 Congressional Report Pursuant to the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act at the State Department in Washington, Monday, July 12, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned an incident in which a swastika was carved into an elevator wall at the State Department’s main headquarters.

Blinken said in a message sent to all department employees that the vandalism is a painful reminder that antisemitism remains an issue in the U.S. and around the world and must be combatted relentlessly.

“As this painfully reminds us, antisemitism isn’t a relic of the past,” Blinken said in the message. “It’s still a force in the world, including close to home. And it’s abhorrent. It has no place in the United States, at the State Department, or anywhere else. And we must be relentless in standing up and rejecting it.”

“We also know from our own history and from the histories of other nations that antisemitism often goes hand in hand with racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, and other hatreds,” he said. “None of these ideologies should have a home in our workplace or our nation.”

Blinken said the swastika, which was discovered on Monday, has been removed and the incident is being investigated.

The stepson of a Holocaust survivor who was raised in the Jewish tradition, Blinken has made combatting antisemitism a priority since taking office. Last month in Berlin he and his German counterpart inaugurated a new U.S.-Germany Holocaust Dialogue aimed at ensuring the lessons of the Nazi era are not forgotten.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. School District reminds parents to register students online
Muscogee Co. School District reminds parents to register students online
ALEA identifies man killed in Chambers County crash
Domestic violence suspect injured following standoff with Auburn police
Man injured following officer-involved shooting in Auburn
Some low level misdemeanors mean no jail time in Muscogee County
Some low level misdemeanors mean no jail time in Muscogee County
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Rep. Don Young reacts to Lydia Jacoby's historic Olympic win for Alaskans
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life