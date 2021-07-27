Cranking Up the Heat Despite More Storms Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Heat Advisory is in effect across parts of the Chattahoochee Valley today with feels like temperatures expected to climb into the triple digits by the early afternoon. Fortunately, we do stand a decent shot of rain during the heat of the day, so that may provide a brief relief from the furnace on blast outside! Rain coverage will be around 40-60% today and tomorrow before we dry out on Thursday and Friday. By then though, less rain around will make for brutal heat under the July sunshine. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s, and with the humidity running high, heat index values will hit the triple digits again. So, good pool weather for the end of the work week, but you certainly don’t want to spend extended time outdoors in the heat either!

Looking ahead to the weekend, some pop-up storms will return on Saturday before a more unsettled pattern takes over on Sunday, which will linger into next week. This means we’ll switch from the low to mid 90s over the weekend to highs possibly back down in the 80s by the middle of next week thanks to more rain around each day. Meanwhile, the tropics are staying quiet as we transition from July to August, and we would certainly like to keep it that way!

