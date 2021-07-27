Business Break
Advertisement

EAMC COVID-19 testing site reopens in Opelika
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center announced that their COVID-19 testing site is re-opening.

The new hours, for the time being, will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. They are located on Waverly Parkway in Opelika. You have to make an appointment to receive the address.

People needing a COVID-19 test can contact the EAMC call center at 334-528-4YOU.

