EAMC COVID-19 testing site reopens in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center announced that their COVID-19 testing site is re-opening.

The new hours, for the time being, will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. They are located on Waverly Parkway in Opelika. You have to make an appointment to receive the address.

People needing a COVID-19 test can contact the EAMC call center at 334-528-4YOU.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.