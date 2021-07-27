Business Break
Health officials remind parents about routine immunization shots for kids

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health experts in Georgia and Alabama are reminding parents that their kids can still catch other viruses such as the flu and strep throat at the same time as COVID-19.

State health officials in Alabama say kids can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as those other routine shots like the flu shot.

Officials say masks also protect against the spread of other respiratory illnesses in addition to COVID.

Dr. Beverly Townsend says masks will help prevent the spread of viruses like COVID-19 as long as they are worn correctly. “I want to emphasize that it has to be worn correctly. Cover the nose and the mouth and fit properly under the chin without a lot of gaps so, it has to be worn correctly in order to provide protection.”

Health experts with the Alabama Department of Public Health say the U.S. saw a 14% decrease in routine childhood immunizations in 2020 to avoid co-contamination with COVID-19. Health officials say children need to be updated on shots before the school year starts.

