Lanes reopen after single-vehicle crash on Ala. Hwy. 169 in Russell Co.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - All lanes of Highway 169 in Russell County have reopened after a single-vehicle crash.

On Tuesday, July 27 at approximately 12:27 p.m., an overturned log truck caused a road blockage on Alabama 169, five miles south of US 431.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the cause of the crash.

