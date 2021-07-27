Lanes reopen after single-vehicle crash on Ala. Hwy. 169 in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - All lanes of Highway 169 in Russell County have reopened after a single-vehicle crash.

On Tuesday, July 27 at approximately 12:27 p.m., an overturned log truck caused a road blockage on Alabama 169, five miles south of US 431.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the cause of the crash.

